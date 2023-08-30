Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Sells 555 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 50.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $107.72. The company had a trading volume of 279,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,459. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $113.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.97. The company has a market capitalization of $49.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

