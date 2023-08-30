Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Trims Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 31,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 61,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 94.0% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,406,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.97. 867,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,910,468. The firm has a market cap of $70.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $100.84 and a 200 day moving average of $98.03. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $108.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.