Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Acquires New Position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 182.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 142.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSJN opened at $23.52 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.73 and a 12-month high of $23.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.52.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0942 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. BSJN was launched on Oct 7, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

