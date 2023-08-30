Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Acquires New Shares in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,415,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $390,252,000 after purchasing an additional 337,153 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,852,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $326,314,000 after acquiring an additional 251,451 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,631,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $300,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,917 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,526,264 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $288,954,000 after acquiring an additional 555,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE increased its position in Baidu by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 2,468,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $282,347,000 after purchasing an additional 986,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $140.71 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.58 and a twelve month high of $160.88. The stock has a market cap of $48.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.71.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BIDU shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Baidu from $228.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Baidu from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.06.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

