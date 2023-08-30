Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Acquires New Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 109,740.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,984,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,230,871,000 after purchasing an additional 84,907,111 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $160,071,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,343,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,152,000 after acquiring an additional 281,039 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 174.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,388,000 after acquiring an additional 192,447 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 334.6% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 237,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,050,000 after acquiring an additional 183,211 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWO stock opened at $239.41 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $201.72 and a 1 year high of $255.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $242.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

