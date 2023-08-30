Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Acquires Shares of 569 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 19,514 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,225,000 after buying an additional 11,514 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 4,462 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. BOKF NA grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 80,242 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 16,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,133,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $499.43.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.9 %

LMT opened at $448.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $112.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $454.68 and its 200-day moving average is $464.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $381.55 and a one year high of $508.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The firm had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.32 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,982.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

