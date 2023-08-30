Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Buys Shares of 721 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $1,112,935,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11,089.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,230,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $914,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210,296 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 21,669.8% during the 4th quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 1,700,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,191 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,318,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in S&P Global by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,727,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,529,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.00, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,188. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.00, for a total transaction of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,188. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total value of $3,873,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,119,872.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,878 shares of company stock worth $9,329,232. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.94.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $392.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $397.21 and a 200-day moving average of $369.58. The company has a market cap of $124.89 billion, a PE ratio of 54.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $428.65.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.12. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.72%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

