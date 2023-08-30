Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Purchases Shares of 5,875 Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $54,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

SCHZ stock opened at $45.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.17. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.86 and a 1 year high of $47.76.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

