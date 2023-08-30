Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Takes $255,000 Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 286.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27,700.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. 25 LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 271.9% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $51.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.55. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $50.92 and a 1-year high of $56.47.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

