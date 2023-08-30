Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Takes Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on LLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $408.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. HSBC began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.48.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $553.86 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $296.32 and a 1 year high of $557.40. The firm has a market cap of $525.77 billion, a PE ratio of 77.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $483.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $416.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total value of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,028,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,141,787,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 591 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.62, for a total transaction of $275,772.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,028,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,141,787,549.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.51, for a total value of $327,906.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,939,130.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 827,980 shares of company stock valued at $20,987,325,562. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

