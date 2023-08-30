Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp Takes Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in KLA by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $497.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $479.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $428.71. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $517.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $68.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.34.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.58. KLA had a return on equity of 138.06% and a net margin of 32.27%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 22.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.59%.

Several analysts have recently commented on KLAC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on KLA from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on KLA from $410.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on KLA in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.50.

In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total transaction of $1,243,795.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,360.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 2,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,369,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,471,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 2,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.55, for a total value of $1,243,795.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,699 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,360.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,486 shares of company stock worth $21,817,465 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

