Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Sets New 12-Month High at $35.56

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $35.56 and last traded at $35.53, with a volume of 29769 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.89.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ROAD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Construction Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

Construction Partners Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $421.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Noreen E. Skelly sold 16,157 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total transaction of $492,465.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,868.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Construction Partners news, SVP John L. Harper sold 2,500 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $82,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 138,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,423.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noreen E. Skelly sold 16,157 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total transaction of $492,465.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,868.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Construction Partners by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Construction Partners by 304.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 77.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

