Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,105 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service increased its stake in Corning by 3.3% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,285,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,753,000 after acquiring an additional 41,351 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Corning by 35.7% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,950 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,688,000 after acquiring an additional 79,725 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corning by 7.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 235,657 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,314,000 after acquiring an additional 17,164 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corning by 23.3% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 0.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,423,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $156,045,000 after buying an additional 37,050 shares in the last quarter. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GLW. 888 reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corning news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,226,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $572,317.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,196.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 35,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $1,226,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,755 shares of company stock valued at $5,539,783 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE:GLW traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.67. 1,331,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,432,244. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.39. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $37.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Corning had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.42%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

