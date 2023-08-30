Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

Covenant Logistics Group has a dividend payout ratio of 9.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Covenant Logistics Group to earn $4.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.9%.

CVLG opened at $49.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $642.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.86. Covenant Logistics Group has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $57.57.

Covenant Logistics Group ( NASDAQ:CVLG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $274.02 million during the quarter. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 18.43%. Equities analysts expect that Covenant Logistics Group will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVLG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,141,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,580,000 after purchasing an additional 12,726 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 568,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,231,000 after purchasing an additional 18,602 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 408,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,789,000 after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,020,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

