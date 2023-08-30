Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,300 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the July 31st total of 140,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 26,274 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 63,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 7,641 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,415,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 55,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.62% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

CIK traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.78. The stock had a trading volume of 52,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,979. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $3.08.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th.

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high yield corporate debt such as bonds and debentures that are rated Baa or lower by Moody's or BBB or lower by S&P.

