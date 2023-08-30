Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Announces Dividend of $0.26

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2629 per share on Wednesday, October 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

Croda International Trading Up 1.6 %

Croda International stock opened at $35.45 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.21. Croda International has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $45.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COIHY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Croda International from GBX 6,600 ($83.20) to GBX 6,300 ($79.42) in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 7,800 ($98.32) to GBX 6,500 ($81.94) in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 6,800 ($85.72) to GBX 5,600 ($70.59) in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 6,600 ($83.20) to GBX 6,800 ($85.72) in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 6,600 ($83.20) to GBX 6,500 ($81.94) in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc engages in fragrances, flavours, and seed enhancement businesses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Consumer Care, Life Sciences, and Industrial Specialties segments. The company offers fabric care, hard surface cleaning, air care and dishwashing, bio-based, beauty, and personal care related products.

