CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,840,000 shares, a growth of 53.7% from the July 31st total of 3,800,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVR Energy in a research report on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on CVR Energy from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on CVR Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVI

Insider Transactions at CVR Energy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 9,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $316,934.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,792,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,554,592.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 9,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $316,934.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,792,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,554,592.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 120,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $4,148,383.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,929,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,057,883. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 279,033 shares of company stock valued at $9,711,842 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVI. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 145.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the first quarter worth about $79,000. 98.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVR Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CVI traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.44. 949,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,689. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.57. CVR Energy has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $42.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.96 and a 200 day moving average of $30.15.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.44. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 77.36% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. On average, research analysts expect that CVR Energy will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CVR Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. CVR Energy’s payout ratio is 38.02%.

About CVR Energy

(Get Free Report)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.