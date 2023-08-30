Dacotah Banks, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.35 (OTCMKTS:DBIN)

Dacotah Banks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBINGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Friday, September 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

Dacotah Banks stock opened at $34.45 on Wednesday. Dacotah Banks has a 12-month low of $32.75 and a 12-month high of $46.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.52.

Dacotah Banks, Inc provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company provides demand and certificates of deposit; and checking, individual retirement, and money market accounts. It also offers vehicle, boat, motorhome, mortgage, camper, motorcycle, snowmobile, jet SKI, and ATV loans; and unsecured, overdraft protection, and student loans; line of credit, small business administration loans, and other loans.

