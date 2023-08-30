Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Shares Acquired by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Free Report) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,049,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 515,077 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned about 4.08% of Denbury worth $179,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Denbury by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Denbury by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Denbury by 3,820.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its position in shares of Denbury by 329.5% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter.

Get Denbury alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DEN. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Denbury from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Capital One Financial downgraded Denbury from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Johnson Rice downgraded Denbury from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Denbury in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Denbury has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.43.

Denbury Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DEN traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.61. 1,003,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,816. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.13 and a 200 day moving average of $87.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 2.63. Denbury Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.13 and a 52-week high of $104.05.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.17). Denbury had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 32.34%. The business had revenue of $328.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Denbury Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

About Denbury

(Free Report)

Denbury Inc operates as an independent energy company in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.