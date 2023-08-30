Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.44

Derwent London Plc (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.44 and last traded at $24.44, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.44.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Derwent London from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Derwent London from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Derwent London from GBX 2,200 ($27.73) to GBX 2,040 ($25.72) in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.
Derwent London Company Profile
Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion as at 30 June 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.
