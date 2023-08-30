DexCom Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 8,524 call options on the company. This is an increase of 65% compared to the typical volume of 5,155 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DexCom from $146.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

Insider Transactions at DexCom

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DexCom

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $50,195.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,074 shares in the company, valued at $10,509,575.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.92, for a total value of $51,879.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 131,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,604,063.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total transaction of $50,195.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,509,575.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,579 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXCM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in DexCom by 141,272.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 47,321,524 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $6,081,289,000 after purchasing an additional 47,288,051 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,186,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,040,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242,846 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 3.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,557,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,096,967,000 after acquiring an additional 274,915 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in DexCom by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,033,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $456,802,000 after acquiring an additional 44,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in DexCom by 3.3% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,870,567 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $497,407,000 after acquiring an additional 124,197 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of DXCM traded up $4.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.98. 2,032,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,698,387. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.77 and a 200 day moving average of $119.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a PE ratio of 116.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. DexCom has a 1-year low of $78.94 and a 1-year high of $139.55.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.16 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Recommended Stories

