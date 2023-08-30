Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 187,007 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 142,850 shares.The stock last traded at $19.07 and had previously closed at $19.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DBD has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Diebold Nixdorf to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th.

Get Diebold Nixdorf alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diebold Nixdorf

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,934 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter.

About Diebold Nixdorf

(Get Free Report)

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diebold Nixdorf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diebold Nixdorf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.