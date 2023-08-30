Digital China (OTCMKTS:DCHIF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.34

Digital China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DCHIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.
Digital China Price Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.44.
Digital China Company Profile
Digital China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides big data products and solutions for government and enterprise customers primarily in Mainland China. The Big Data Products and Solutions segment sells data software products focused on spatial-temporal big data and artificial intelligence.
