Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Purchased by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Financial LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Resolute Financial LLC now owns 15,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 50,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 29.1% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DFAE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.70. The company had a trading volume of 477,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,723. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $24.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.21.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.