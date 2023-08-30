Dominion Energy, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.67 (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.6675 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

Dominion Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Dominion Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 75.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Dominion Energy to earn $3.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.67 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 75.4%.

Shares of D stock opened at $49.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.20 and a 200 day moving average of $53.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.45. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $47.41 and a twelve month high of $84.45.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.71%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on D shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.55.

In related news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 188,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,751,000 after acquiring an additional 28,467 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 210.0% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 7,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,914 shares during the period. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

