Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.96

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.96 and last traded at $17.96, with a volume of 146 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.75.

Dongfeng Motor Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.98 and a 200-day moving average of $23.18.

Dongfeng Motor Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $1.9116 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd.

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Profile

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of commercial, passenger, military, and energy, as well as key automotive components and parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others.

