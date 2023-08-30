Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 1.35 (LON:DORE)

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC (LON:DORE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of LON:DORE opened at GBX 84.43 ($1.06) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 91.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 101.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £155.83 million and a P/E ratio of 401.90. Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 84.25 ($1.06) and a 12-month high of GBX 119 ($1.50).

Insider Activity at Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust

In other Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust news, insider Hugh W. M. Little acquired 54,045 shares of Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of £49,721.40 ($62,676.67). In other Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust news, insider Hugh W. M. Little acquired 54,045 shares of Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.16) per share, with a total value of £49,721.40 ($62,676.67). Also, insider Ashley Paxton acquired 10,000 shares of Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 93 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of £9,300 ($11,723.18). 24.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC focuses on investing in a portfolio of renewable energy generating assets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Northern Europe. Its portfolio of assets cover wind, solar, hydro, geothermal, and other infrastructure assets. The company was formerly known as DR&I Trust PLC and changed its name to Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust PLC on October 22, 2020.

