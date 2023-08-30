Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC lessened its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ETN. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eaton news, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total value of $21,945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 9,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.12, for a total transaction of $2,173,830.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,651,823.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.45, for a total transaction of $21,945,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 516,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,428,218.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,831 shares of company stock worth $24,880,911 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eaton in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $205.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.08.

Eaton Price Performance

ETN stock traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, hitting $229.17. 288,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,005,739. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $129.85 and a 1-year high of $230.00. The stock has a market cap of $91.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.17 and a 200-day moving average of $185.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.81%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

