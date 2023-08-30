eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 679,059 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 40,876 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of eBay worth $30,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in eBay by 82.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.39. 923,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,903,412. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.92 and a 1-year high of $52.23.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 34.71%. eBay’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares in the company, valued at $42,365.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $51,149.11. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,039.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 924 shares in the company, valued at $42,365.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,053 shares of company stock worth $397,940. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on eBay from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on eBay from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.29.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

