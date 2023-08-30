Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

Element Solutions has a payout ratio of 21.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Element Solutions to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions Price Performance

Shares of ESI opened at $20.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.32. Element Solutions has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $21.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.69 and its 200-day moving average is $19.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $586.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ESI. StockNews.com began coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Element Solutions from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.21.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Element Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling at Element Solutions

In other Element Solutions news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 28,000 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $533,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,578.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 8,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $152,526.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 621,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,187,956.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Goralski sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $533,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,578.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,125 shares of company stock valued at $752,295 in the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Element Solutions

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Element Solutions by 169.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,476 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Element Solutions by 7.4% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Element Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.