Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is Wellington Management Group LLP’s 8th Largest Position

Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,324,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,349 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises about 1.4% of Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 2.14% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $6,979,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 1.2 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $6.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $547.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,120,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,009,859. The stock has a market cap of $519.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.03, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $296.32 and a 1 year high of $557.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $483.10 and a 200 day moving average of $416.81.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total value of $2,576,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at $15,864,681.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares in the company, valued at $15,864,681.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total transaction of $731,745.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,761 shares in the company, valued at $14,111,094.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 827,980 shares of company stock worth $20,987,325,562 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.