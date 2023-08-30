Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Short Interest Update

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,015,500 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the July 31st total of 1,367,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 46.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on EDVMF shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,600 ($32.77) to GBX 2,400 ($30.25) in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Endeavour Mining from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,600 ($32.77) to GBX 2,350 ($29.62) in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$54.00 to C$53.50 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered shares of Endeavour Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Endeavour Mining Price Performance

Endeavour Mining Cuts Dividend

Endeavour Mining stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.20. The stock had a trading volume of 25,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,585. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.77. Endeavour Mining has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $27.40.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Lafigué project in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; the Kalana projects in Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, and Senegal.

