Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Trading Up 4.4%

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) (TSE:EFR) shares traded up 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.29 and last traded at $7.28. 1,101,489 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 1,777,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on UUUU. TheStreet upgraded Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Energy Fuels from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on UUUU

Energy Fuels Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.69.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Get Free Report) (TSE:EFR) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 278.29%. The business had revenue of $6.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Energy Fuels Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Curtis Moore sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $62,426.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 82,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,569.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Energy Fuels news, Director Barbara Appelin Filas sold 10,000 shares of Energy Fuels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 134,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,206.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Curtis Moore sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total transaction of $62,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,978 shares in the company, valued at $528,569.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,486 shares of company stock valued at $499,290. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Fuels

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Energy Fuels by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Energy Fuels by 18.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Energy Fuels by 14.7% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 15,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Energy Fuels by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

About Energy Fuels

(Get Free Report)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, processing, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium, vanadium, and rare earth elements. It also targets heavy mineral sands, including ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project located in Wyoming, White Mesa Mill located in Utah, the Pinyon Plain project located in Arizona, the Roca Honda project located in Central New Mexico, the Sheep Mountain project located in Wyoming, the Bullfrog project located in Utah, and the La Sal project located in La Sal West and La Sal East.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.