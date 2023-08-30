Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 102.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,389 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.18% of Enphase Energy worth $52,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $247.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $267.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.90.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Enphase Energy stock traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $128.27. 640,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,045,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.90 and a 1-year high of $339.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $711.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.94 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

