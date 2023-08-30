Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) is RR Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

RR Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,536,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for 11.4% of RR Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. RR Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $65,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPD. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 11,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.0% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 20,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.1% in the first quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 12,277 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.69. 1,479,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,359,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $27.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.18. The company has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 80.97%.

Several analysts recently commented on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.70.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director William C. Montgomery acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 114,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,562.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

