Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $3,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,685,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,887,954,000 after purchasing an additional 184,219 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,864,000 after buying an additional 1,016,542 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,735,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,702,000 after buying an additional 1,798,649 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,452,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,037,000 after acquiring an additional 35,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $229,283,000. 98.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.21.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:ELS opened at $67.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $74.40.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $370.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.08 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 116.99%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of July 17, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,706 sites.

