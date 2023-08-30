Ergo (ERG) Trading 7.8% Lower This Week

Ergo (ERG) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 30th. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for $1.04 or 0.00003818 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a market cap of $75.77 million and approximately $344,705.18 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,166.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.31 or 0.00247761 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $213.46 or 0.00785754 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00014326 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $141.39 or 0.00520463 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00059228 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.48 or 0.00119566 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 73,047,861 coins. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.