ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $109.43

Shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $109.43 and last traded at $108.52, with a volume of 7004 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $107.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Monday.

ESCO Technologies Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.57 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $248.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.73 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.07%.

Institutional Trading of ESCO Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,854,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $209,641,000 after buying an additional 47,047 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,747,370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $187,838,000 after buying an additional 91,085 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,394,225 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $133,076,000 after purchasing an additional 6,962 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,213,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $125,739,000 after purchasing an additional 27,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $73,185,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

