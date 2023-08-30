Executive Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,214 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 40.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,216 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 87.8% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 8.7% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 7.2% during the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 6,639 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $212.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $170.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.77.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,054,398. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,275,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.70, for a total transaction of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,054,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,479 shares of company stock valued at $15,360,657. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA traded down $2.23 on Wednesday, hitting $254.95. 48,507,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,644,563. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $313.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $257.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.86, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 2.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $24.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 26.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

