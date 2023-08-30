Executive Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Executive Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,340 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 326 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.29, for a total value of $3,109,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,011,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,954,600.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $262,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,360,631.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.29, for a total transaction of $3,109,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,011,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,954,600.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,216,514 shares of company stock worth $259,029,746. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.37. The stock had a trading volume of 3,381,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,041,127. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $205.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 557.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $238.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.81 and a 200 day moving average of $201.36.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

