Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC decreased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 54.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 185,023 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $8,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 34.0% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,216,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $609,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848,636 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,526,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,220,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,644,000 after buying an additional 2,820,559 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,903,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $320,737,000 after buying an additional 220,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.70.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,163.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,887 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,881.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 760 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.82 per share, with a total value of $44,703.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,163.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 0.2 %

FIS traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.85. The stock had a trading volume of 576,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,467,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $94.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.03.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 12.54% and a negative net margin of 161.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

