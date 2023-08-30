Findev (CVE:FDI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.40

Findev Inc. (CVE:FDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 4500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Findev Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.45. The company has a market cap of C$11.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.71.

About Findev

Findev Inc, a real estate finance company, provides real estate financing secured by investment properties and real estate developments in the Greater Toronto Area, Canada. It targets real estate projects that include condominiums, purpose-built rentals, townhouses, low-rise/subdivisions, and retail developments.

