First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 13,865 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,865 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Atlassian worth $70,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 125,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,466,000 after acquiring an additional 8,909 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 417,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,520,000 after acquiring an additional 10,838 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 7,093 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 152,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management grew its position in shares of Atlassian by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 23,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 10,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEAM. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $195.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.87, for a total transaction of $1,548,236.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,157,680.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $452,306.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 203,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,233,057.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.87, for a total transaction of $1,548,236.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,784 shares in the company, valued at $37,157,680.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 344,476 shares of company stock valued at $62,014,588 in the last ninety days. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atlassian Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.57. The stock had a trading volume of 203,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,819. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.04. The company has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Atlassian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $113.86 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $939.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.23 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 61.15%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Read More

