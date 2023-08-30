First Republic Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 83.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,268,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576,880 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.71% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $93,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthquest Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Virginia National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Virginia National Bank now owns 19,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.59. The stock had a trading volume of 124,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,897. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $62.05 and a one year high of $81.44. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.2769 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

