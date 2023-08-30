First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $67.62 Million Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $67,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3,433.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $105,570,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,676,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $606,164,629.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $105,570,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,676,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,164,629.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,457,330.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,159,686 shares of company stock valued at $123,960,027. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 1.3 %

GS stock traded down $4.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $328.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 298,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,398. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $333.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $287.75 and a twelve month high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.74 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 42.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Societe Generale lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $347.00 target price (up from $337.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $370.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.63.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

