First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 190,223 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,630,958 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 190,223 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $127,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

NYSE TJX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $90.95. 555,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,942,893. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $91.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.3325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares in the company, valued at $57,172,405.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $377,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at $10,370,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,172,405.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on TJX. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.95.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Read More

