First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the July 31st total of 45,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Wave BioPharma

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Wave BioPharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Wave BioPharma by 97.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 40,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Wave BioPharma during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

First Wave BioPharma Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ FWBI traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.30. 497,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,694. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 million, a P/E ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.60. First Wave BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $34.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright cut shares of First Wave BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

About First Wave BioPharma

First Wave BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of targeted and non-systemic therapies for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal diseases. Its product candidates include the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients; and niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties.

