FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Purchased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 950,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,289 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.13% of FirstService worth $133,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in FirstService by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,993,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,433,000 after purchasing an additional 85,703 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FirstService by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,626,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,932,000 after buying an additional 61,747 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of FirstService by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,997,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,420,000 after buying an additional 133,257 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of FirstService by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,671,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,825,000 after buying an additional 109,988 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FirstService by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,456,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,352,000 after purchasing an additional 33,025 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstService stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,228. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.44 and its 200 day moving average is $145.76. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 50.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. FirstService Co. has a 52-week low of $112.44 and a 52-week high of $163.95.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. FirstService had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on FSV. StockNews.com raised FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet raised FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on FirstService from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, FirstService currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.80.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

