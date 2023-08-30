Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 173,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $19,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,185,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,264,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,770,118 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fiserv by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,744,000 after buying an additional 5,666,145 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $547,079,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,232,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,380,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,926,365 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 135,763.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,588,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $463,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,584,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total value of $848,812.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 173,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,862,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,528 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of FI stock opened at $122.73 on Wednesday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.55 and a fifty-two week high of $130.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.81. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $148.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Fiserv from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.90.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

