Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.76 and last traded at $5.77. Approximately 3,387,333 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 8,168,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.99.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FSR. Citigroup cut their price target on Fisker from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Wolfe Research cut Fisker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fisker from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Fisker from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty lowered their price target on shares of Fisker from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.56.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. Fisker had a negative return on equity of 109.16% and a negative net margin of 39,127.70%. The firm had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fisker Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSR. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fisker by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 230,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fisker by 19.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 212,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 34,629 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Fisker by 35.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 943,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after acquiring an additional 249,339 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Fisker by 13.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 978,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 112,882 shares during the last quarter. 33.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

